SALISBURY - Norris Eustis Cartwright Sr. died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Crisfield, he was the son of the late Charles Custis Cartwright and Rennie T. Howard Cartwright.

He worked for 42 years with Dresser-Wayne Industries, retiring in 1988. He was a Past Master of Wicomico Lodge No. 91 AF&AM. He was a member of the Scottish Rite having attained the status of 33rd Degree in 1989. He was a Cub Scout Leader and a member of the VFW Drum & Bugle Corp. He was longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of almost 74 years, Carolyn "Peggy" Louise Simpson; three children, Marilyn Louise Hamilton of Millsboro, Norris E Cartwright Jr. of Seaford and Carroll "CC" C. Cartwright of Ocean Pines; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard Lee Cartwright and Lawrence Edward Cartwright; and a sister, Mary Belle Wimbrow.

Services were held at Trinity United Methodist Church on Friday, July 26, 2019. Interment followed at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



