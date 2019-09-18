Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-4727 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 View Map Service 1:00 PM Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CAMBRIDGE - Norval Eugene Pritchett, Jr., passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. He was born in Cambridge on Aug. 28, 1956 and was the son of Dolores Pink Pritchett and the late Norval E. Pritchett, Sr.

Norval graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1974 and graduated from Brandywine College in 1976, where he was a member of Phi Sigma Pi Fraternity and also graduated from Salisbury State College in 1979.

In Norval's younger years, he worked at Black and Decker. He also worked in marine construction with his uncle, Errol Pritchett, Jr. In 1987, Norval started working as a "Sailor I", eventually being promoted to "Mate", working for the State of Maryland Department of Natural Resources aboard the M/V "John C. Widener" performing buoy operations, ice breaking, and maintenance duties. He also worked on the tug boat "Big Lou" and various other State boats, working as a crew member. He served as "Acting Mate" on the Governor's Yacht "The Maryland Independence" for a short period of time. He was later promoted to Hydrographic Engineer Associate IV. Norval retired after 30 years of service with the State of Maryland in 2017.

Norval married the former Cindy Juanita Jones on March 21, 2008 in a private ceremony at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Cambridge. They made their home in Cambridge.

Norval was a member of The Open Bible Church, a past member of Cambridge Yacht Club, active member Sons of the American Legion, a founding member of the Eastern Shore Corvette club (Shorevettes), and a member of the Hills Point Gang Racing Association.

Norval had a passion for nature, feeding wildlife and abandoned animals. He deeply loved pets he and his wife shared, especially their White German Shepherds; Luger, Gunner, and Winter. He enjoyed boating, classic car shows, restoring vintage corvettes, collecting antiques, vintage gas station and automotive memorabilia, driving his classic cars and going to auctions.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Jones-Pritchett of Cambridge; his mother, Dolores (Pink) Pritchett of Cambridge; a daughter, Amanda Hailey (Jack) of Texas; twin grandchildren, Colton and Emma Hailey of Texas; an uncle, Edward Pink of Federalsburg; and Cousins, John Pink, James Pink (Esperanza), Jerry Pink (Penny), Irwin Pink (Tiffany) and Carol Lee Whirley.

Norval was preceded in death by his father, Major Norval Pritchett, Sr.; a sister, Doris Pritchett; aunt and uncle, Betty and Arthur Dobson; uncle and aunt, Wallace and Ann Pink; uncle, Errol Pritchett, Jr.; maternal grandparents, Irwin and Doris Pink; paternal grandparents, Errol Pritchett, Sr. and Sallie Beckwith Pritchett; and a cousin, Brian Pink.

The Service will be held Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Pastor Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Friends and Family are invited to gather one hour prior to the service to pay their respects and fellowship.

Pallbearers will be Brady Bradford, Jr., Walt Pritchett, Steve Jones, Jack Peterman, Larry Dail, Eddie Robbins and Tyrone Watkins.

The burial service will continue at Dorchester Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion in Cambridge following the burial.

In Lieu of Flowers, contributions may be sent to The Open Bible Church, 1619 Race St., Cambridge, MD in C/O Cindy Cannon or Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD.





