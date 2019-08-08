SALISBURY - Norwood Herbert Curtis died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his home. He was the son of the late Norwood and Maggie Curtis.
He is survived by daughters, Nori, Sharee and Shalesa Curtis; a sister; Regina Curtis-Wright; brothers, Marion and Gerald Curtis; and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services were held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at St. James A.M.E. Zion Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of The Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway & Downey in Salisbury.
