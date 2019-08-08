Norwood H. Curtis

  • "We, the family Of Carrie A. Ellis Conway offer our deepest..."
    - Dr. Francine Conway-Hayes
  • - Dr. Francine Conway-Hayes
  • "We reunited our friendship after 30 years in August of last..."
    - Theresa Willis
  • "Norwood(Ot) we became friend's fast I enjoyed being around..."
    - Diane Lake
Stewart Funeral Home By Holloway And Downey, P.A. - Salisbury
821 West Road
Salisbury, MD
21801
(410)-742-1297
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. James A.M.E. Zion Church,
521 Mack Ave.
. Salisbury, MD
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
St. James A.M.E. Zion Church,
521 Mack Ave.
Salisbury, MD
SALISBURY - Norwood Herbert Curtis died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his home. He was the son of the late Norwood and Maggie Curtis.
He is survived by daughters, Nori, Sharee and Shalesa Curtis; a sister; Regina Curtis-Wright; brothers, Marion and Gerald Curtis; and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services were held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at St. James A.M.E. Zion Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of The Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway & Downey in Salisbury.
