CRISFIELD - Odila Anna Marie Vrabez Santo, formerly of Marmet, W.Va. passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

Born in Trieste, Italy, Dec. 21, 1930, she was the daughter of Agastino Vrabez and Ludmilla Daneu Vrabez. Odila's education was interrupted by WWII and her family suffered great hardship and the tragic loss of her father. She met her husband, Ernest, while he was serving in the Army and stationed in Italy. They were married July 8, 1948 in Opicina, Italy and later traveled to USA and made their home in Eunice, W.Va.

Her life changed Aug. 3, 1949 when Ernest was seriously injured in a mining accident never to walk again. She then became a full time caregiver as well as a young mother. Odila taught herself English and loved to read. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, gardening, crossword puzzles, playing card games and was a fabulous baker. One of her accomplishments, in which she took great pride, was becoming an American citizen May 30, 1974. She became "Gheema", a name given to her by her first grandchild, in 1983.

She is survived by her daughter, Sonja Santo Paul and husband, John (Jack) of Marion Station, Md.; two grandchildren, Alyson Paul Staniewski and husband, Stephen of Towson, Md. and Travis Andrew Paul and wife, Noelle of Crisfield, MD; four great-granddaughters, Lainey Walker and Parker Elizabeth Staniewski, of Towson, Md. and Presley Kate and Leighton Paige Paul of Crisfield, Md.; a beloved sister-in-law and brother-in-law Elizabeth (Libby) and Richard Harris of Medina, Ohio; along with many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their appreciation to Odila's very loving caregiver, Lorna McBean.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings, Sonia Vrabez Peschiani and husband Mario, Sergio Vrabez and his wife Nuska, Demetrio Vrabez and wife Ebe, and Eliano Vrabez.

Odila will be greatly missed for her gentle and loving nature. A celebration of her life was held Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Paul family home in Marion Station.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802-1733.

