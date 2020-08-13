Olga M. Lichi, 89

SALISBURY - Olga Marie Holovnichy Lichi died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Yakim and Natalja Holovnichy.

She was a pastor's wife, where she served faithfully in the church playing the organ, leading the Woman's Ministries and serving as Sunday School Superintendent and teacher.

She is survived by three daughters, Anita Marie Douglas, Ruth Olga Peters and Karla Jane Douglas; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her sister, Pauline Stultz.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Helen Khan.

A viewing will be held today at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment will held at Eastern Shore of Maryland Veterans Cemetery near Hurlock.







