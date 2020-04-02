SALISBURY - Oliver Stephens died Saturday, March 28, 2020. Born in Salisbury, he was a son of the late Albert Gilbert Stephens and Viola Baker Stephens.
A U.S. Army veteran, he served in the Korean Conflict. He worked for Trailways in Salisbury for 17 years, and then worked as a licensed engineer for the Campbell Soup Co. in Salisbury for 27 years. He was a charter member of the Faith Baptist Church in Salisbury.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Stephens; a son, Donald Stephens; a daughter, Penny Elaine Manning; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Debbie Wilkerson and Patricia Lynn Jester; and nine brothers and sisters.
Because of the current limitations placed on gatherings, a memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
