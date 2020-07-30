1/
Olivia E. Franklin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olivia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olivia E. Franklin, 93
SALISBURY - Olivia Elizabeth Franklin died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her residence. Born in Exmore, she was the daughter of the late George A. D. Ferby and Eliza E. Ferby.
She was a homemaker.
She is survived by one daughter, Gale Isaacs; two sons, Darryl Franklin and George A. Franklin; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Talbert Franklin.
Disposition will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-546-6937
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved