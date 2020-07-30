Olivia E. Franklin, 93

SALISBURY - Olivia Elizabeth Franklin died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her residence. Born in Exmore, she was the daughter of the late George A. D. Ferby and Eliza E. Ferby.

She was a homemaker.

She is survived by one daughter, Gale Isaacs; two sons, Darryl Franklin and George A. Franklin; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Talbert Franklin.

Disposition will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.







