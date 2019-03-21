SALISBURY - Oneita Moore Horsman died Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at her home. Born in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Emerson Moore and Margaret Ewell Gray.

She was employed for 30 years with the Wicomico County Board of Education as a secretary until her retirement. She was an active member of Bethesda United Methodist Church in Salisbury.

She is survived by her son, Larry M. Horsman; two grandchildren; and two great-grandsons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Thomas Horsman; and a son Barry Horsman.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



