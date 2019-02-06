Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SALISBURY - Oneita Moore Horsman passed away on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, peacefully at her home. Born on Oct. 17, 1927 in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Emerson Moore and Margaret Ewell Gray.

She was employed for 30 years with the Wicomico County Board of Education as a secretary until her retirement. She was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church in Salisbury, where she was very active.

Oneita is survived by her son, Larry M. Horsman and his wife Susanne; a grandson, Eric Emerson Horsman; a granddaughter, Shannon D. Horsman; as well as two great-grandsons, Avery Jameson Horsman and Michael D. Scibelli.

In addition to her parents, Oneita was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Thomas Horsman; and a son, Barry Horsman.

A celebration of Oneita's life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.





501 Snow Hill Road

Salisbury , MD 21804

