SALISBURY - Ora Blanche Perry died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Genesis Eldercare and Rehabilitation Center in Salisbury. Born in Nanticoke, her parents were the late John W. and Evelyna Jones Elsey.

She attended school in Wicomico County and for many years she was employed at Blind Industries in Salisbury. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Nanticoke and a member of the Good Will Chorus for many years.

She is survived by her brother-in-law, Robert J. Perry; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nathaniel Perry; and her sisters, Georgia Cramer and Nellie Jones.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway & Downey in Salisbury. Burial followed at Asbury Cemetery in Nanticoke.



