Ora Blanche Perry

Guest Book
  • "oh im so sad to hear about ora passing she was the amazing...."
    - Lorraine Gregory
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. I've always called..."
    - Eugene & Phyllis Waters
  • "I met Miss Ora at Pine Bluff Village several years ago. I..."
    - Betsy Tucker
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Dwight Roberts
  • "Cousin Love you are a angel from God.You have past on to..."
    - Dwight Roberts
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home By Holloway And Downey, P.A. - Salisbury
821 West Road
Salisbury, MD
21801
(410)-742-1297
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Obituary
SALISBURY - Ora Blanche Perry died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Genesis Eldercare and Rehabilitation Center in Salisbury. Born in Nanticoke, her parents were the late John W. and Evelyna Jones Elsey.
She attended school in Wicomico County and for many years she was employed at Blind Industries in Salisbury. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Nanticoke and a member of the Good Will Chorus for many years.
She is survived by her brother-in-law, Robert J. Perry; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nathaniel Perry; and her sisters, Georgia Cramer and Nellie Jones.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway & Downey in Salisbury. Burial followed at Asbury Cemetery in Nanticoke.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 5, 2020
