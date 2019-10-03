SALISBURY - Oris "Cris" W. Horsey died at the home, with his family by his side. Born March 21, 1942, he was the son of the late Virgina Whayland and Oris Wheatley Horsey Sr. of Salisbury.

He graduated valedictorian of his 1961 Augusta Military School class located in Fort Defiance, Va. He served in the intelligence branch of the U.S. Army for two years and was stationed in Turkey for 18 months. He retired from the Wicomico County Board of Education as Operations Foreman, where he worked for more than 20 years.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Barbara Corbett Horsey; a son, Trey Horsey of Hatfield, Pa; a daughter, Morgan Helfrich of Ocean Pines; and two grand-daughters. He was predeceased by his first wife and mother of his two children, Judith Hall Horsey of Wilmington.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



