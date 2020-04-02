FRUITLAND - Orrin Dale Joudrey I died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his home in Fruitland. Born in Livermore Falls, Maine, he was a U.S. Army veteran who served two tours in Vietnam.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Diane Madison Joudrey; his daughter, April Dawn Joudrey; a son, Orrin Dale Joudrey II; and a brother, Alvin, 79. He was preceded in death by his mother, Levene Galen; his five brothers, Tom, George, Roger, Harvey and Stuart; and his three sisters, Helen, Faye and Wanda.
Interment will be at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery near Hurlock. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 2, 2020