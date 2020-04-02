Orrin D. Joudrey I.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Orrin D. Joudrey I..
Service Information
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE
19940
(302)-846-2525
Obituary
Send Flowers

FRUITLAND - Orrin Dale Joudrey I died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his home in Fruitland. Born in Livermore Falls, Maine, he was a U.S. Army veteran who served two tours in Vietnam.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Diane Madison Joudrey; his daughter, April Dawn Joudrey; a son, Orrin Dale Joudrey II; and a brother, Alvin, 79. He was preceded in death by his mother, Levene Galen; his five brothers, Tom, George, Roger, Harvey and Stuart; and his three sisters, Helen, Faye and Wanda.
Interment will be at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery near Hurlock. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 2, 2020
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.