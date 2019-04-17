Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Otis Strickland Crockett. View Sign

TANGIER ISLAND - Otis Strickland Crockett went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 8, 2019 from Shore Health & Rehab Center in Parksley, Va.

Born on Tangier Oct. 26, 1929, he was a son of the late Otis and Ella M. Parks Crockett. His wife, Eula Lee Parks Crockett, preceded him in death on Feb. 22, 2011.

A graduate of Tangier Combined School Class of 1947, he was a waterman and for 42 years was custodian of Swain Memorial United Methodist Church. At church he served on the Administrative Board, was Lay Leader, and Sunday School Teacher. He was also a member of the Order of the Redmen.

Strickland enjoyed working on the water, being outside, and sitting on the dock everyday waiting for his son to come in. He also enjoyed helping people, and installed many fences for the residents of Tangier. He was an outstanding father and grandfather.

He is survived by his son, Jamie Crockett and wife Charlene of Tangier; two granddaughters, Nicole Wheatley and husband Jamie and Marissa McCready and husband Conner, all of Onancock; two great-grandchildren, Addison and Cayson Wheatley; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charlie Crockett; and a sister, Marie Phippin.

Funeral services were Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Swain Memorial United Methodist Church on Tangier where a visitation was held Friday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. Interment was in the Crockett Family Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Swain Memorial United Methodist Church.

