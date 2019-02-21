GREENBACKVILLE - Pamela Dianne Mills died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake, surrounded by her family. Born in Nassawadox, she was the daughter of the late William and Barbara Spencer Richardson.

She was a faithful member of Bayside Community Church in Pocomoke City and worked as an Educational Assistant at Pocomoke Middle School for 30 years.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Barry L. Mills; one son, Jason Mills of Salisbury; one daughter, Heather M Gladding of Pocomoke City; two granddaughters; three sisters, Denise Hoffman, Carol Wallingford and Laurie Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City. Interment was in Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury.



