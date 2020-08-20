1/
Pat Watkins
Pat Watkins, 102
SALISBURY - Pat Watkins died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Salisbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Premont, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Willey Burton Watkins and Emma Thomas Watkins.
She worked for many years as a sales clerk for the former Read's Drug Store in Downtown Salisbury. She was a talented local artist and a longtime member of the Art League. She grew up in Princess Anne and spent her adult life as a resident of Salisbury.
She is survived by a niece, Susan E. Farlow of Pittsville; a nephew, Craig Horsman of Snow Hill; three great-nephews, Tad Farlow of Pittsville, Michael Farlow of Snow Hill, John T. Irwin of Laurel; and two great-great nieces. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Edithe Elaine Horsman of Salisbury and Bernice Horsman of Berlin.
Memorial services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
