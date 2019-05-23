DELMAR - Patricia A. Boothe died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family. Born in Big Creek, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Larry Cooper and Mary Alice Dillon.
She is survived by her husband, Dewey Winford Boothe; children, Cliff Boothe, Karen Holston, Bill Byrd Boothe, Gina Morgan and Jacob Boothe; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother; and two sisters.
A graveside service was held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 23, 2019