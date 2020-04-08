Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Murphy. View Sign Service Information Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-4727 Send Flowers Obituary

CAMBRIDGE - Patricia A. Murphy passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Mallard Bay Care Center. She was born in Cambridge on December 31, 1936 and was a daughter of the late Russell and Willis B. "Boots" Tyler.

Ms. Murphy graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1954. She attended Church Home Nursing School and graduated on September 13, 1957. Ms. Murphy worked at Dorchester General Hospital as a LPN. She also worked at Mallard Bay Care Center as a LPN, then as a patient assessment coordinator. Ms. Murphy retired on January 5, 1999 from Mallard Bay Care Center.

She loved spending time with her 2 cats, Fiona and Max, shopping, and going to dinner with her daughters. Ms. Murphy also enjoyed in her previous interests were ballet, tennis, go cart racing, ping pong, bowling, sailing her penguin, skipjack racing, loved the beach and the pool as well as playing Canasta.

She was a member of the Cambridge Yacht Club and the American Legion Post 91.

She is survived by two daughters, Cindy Atkinson (Andy) and Brenda Hurley (Jed), both of Cambridge; a brother Allen "Buzz" Tyler of Hebron; four grandchildren, Ryan Cox, Michelle Jennings, Amanda Hallowell and JR Hurley; seven great grandchildren; a step granddaughter and grandson and a step great granddaughter and her companion Conrad Rosemere.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.





