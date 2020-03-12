SALISBURY - Patricia Ann Hayman, of Salisbury, and formerly of Lawrenceburg, Ind., died Friday, March 6, 2020. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Gertrude Oertling.

She spent most of her first 80 years in Indiana and moved to Maryland to be closer to family.

She is survived by her three children, Vicki Wininger of Benicia, Calif., John Hayman of Pocomoke City and James "Bo" Hayman of Westover; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Hayman.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Greendale Cemetery in Greendale, Ind.



