Patricia Ann Taylor

Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
SALISBURY - Patricia Ann Taylor died at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury on Friday, May 3, 2019. Her parents were the late William W. Taylor Sr. and Peggy Webster Taylor.
She worked as a professional cake decorator, and also worked as a teaching assistant at the Wicomico Board of Education for several years. She received a bachelor's degree in Social Work from Salisbury University.
She is survived by two sons, Jonathan of Salisbury and Michael of Irving, Texas; and a brother, William Taylor Jr. of Palm Desert, Calif. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Zack Taylor.
A funeral service was held Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 16, 2019
