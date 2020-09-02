Patricia Ann
Tedesco, 77
CAMBRIDGE - Patricia Ann Tedesco of Cambridge Maryland formerly of North Carolina passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, August 29, 2020 with her family by her side.
Born in Washington, DC on July 7, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Toth Bathory.
Patty grew up in Ohio and attended the local schools. She graduated from Julienne High School with the Class of 1961 in Dayton, Ohio. She then went on to attend and graduate from Ohio State University Bachelor of Education in 1965. She started her career as a school teacher and for many years loved teaching her students and watching them grow.
On July 20, 1991she married Joseph Tedesco and they made their home in Cambridge. Joseph died in 2009.
Patty was known to her family as "Queen Bee". She collected anything to do with Humpty Dumpty. Patty loved her family and will be missed by all.
She is survived by her son, Bart Shellabarger; granddaughters, Cara-line, Calyn and Madestyn Shellabarger; stepsons, Joseph Tedesco and wife Linda and David Tedesco and wife Daniele.
Memorial contributions in Patty's name can be sent to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21801.
Services will be private.
