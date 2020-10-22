Patricia T.

Bloodsworth, 67

WESTOVER - Patricia Ann Timmons Bloodsworth, of Revells Neck, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at home, with her husband at her side. Born in Salisbury, her parents were the late Lehman "Tim" and Dora E. Timmons.

She graduated in 1971 from Washington High School in Princess Anne. She worked as a Secretary, Bank Teller and Assistant Branch Manager at Maryland State Bank, and as a Social Service Associate in Worcester County. As a teenager, she won every beauty contest she entered, reigning as Miss Princess Anne and Miss Fire Prevention. She was a former member of Salisbury Moose Lodge No. 654 and Redmens Lodge Tony Tank Tribe 149.

She is survived by her husband, Lloyd B. Bloodsworth; a stepson, Jerry L. Bloodsworth Sr; a stepdaughter, Angela M. Walston; a daughter, Ami Whitelock; a grandson; and her brother, Buddy Timmons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Marilee Timmons Larney and Judy Timmons.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the O.T. Beauchamp Post No. 94 American Legion in Princess Anne.







