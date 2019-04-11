Patricia Ellen Farrell

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Kimberly Finch
  • "My heart goes out to the family. May God who binds up the..."
  • "My sincerest condolences to the family. May God give you..."

SALISBURY - Patricia "Patti" Ellen Farrell died Friday, March 29, 2019. A graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, she was employed with Boscov's for more than 20 years.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, John "Jack" Robert Farrell Jr.; two daughters, Heather Gooding of Salisbury and Holly Stokes; two granddaughters; and a sister, Erma Littleton of Bishopville.
A private funeral service will be held for the family. Interment will be in Wicomico Memorial Park.
Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Funeral Home
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 749-3281
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 749-3281
funeral home direction icon