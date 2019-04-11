SALISBURY - Patricia "Patti" Ellen Farrell died Friday, March 29, 2019. A graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, she was employed with Boscov's for more than 20 years.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, John "Jack" Robert Farrell Jr.; two daughters, Heather Gooding of Salisbury and Holly Stokes; two granddaughters; and a sister, Erma Littleton of Bishopville.
A private funeral service will be held for the family. Interment will be in Wicomico Memorial Park.
Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 749-3281
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 11, 2019