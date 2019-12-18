EAST NEW MARKET - Patricia Helen Faulkner died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
She retired in 2005 from the accounting department at Airpax. Pat enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, crocheting, reading, and playing computer games.
She is survived by four children, Debora Irons Hubbard of East New Market, Alfred Harold Irons III of Denton, Minerva Irons Tobat of Cambridge and John Scott Faulkner of East New Market; eight grandchildren and two greatgrandchildren and one on the way.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Raymond Tobat, Jr.; and three brothers.
Funeral services will be private.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 18, 2019