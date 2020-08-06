Patricia R. Fisher, 81

BIVALVE - Patricia Ruark Fisher died Thursday, July 16, 2020. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Oliver and Daisey Ruark.

She graduated from Wicomico High School. She worked as a secretary for Wicomico Board of Education, Coca-Cola Bottling Co. and Pepsi Bottling Co.

She is survived by a son, Dan Fisher; three granddaughters; a step-granddaughter; five great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; her sister, Virginia Blackiston; brothers, Ralph Ruark and David Ruark; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson "Sonny" Fisher.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service in Berlin.







