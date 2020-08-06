1/
Patricia R. Fisher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia R. Fisher, 81
BIVALVE - Patricia Ruark Fisher died Thursday, July 16, 2020. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Oliver and Daisey Ruark.
She graduated from Wicomico High School. She worked as a secretary for Wicomico Board of Education, Coca-Cola Bottling Co. and Pepsi Bottling Co.
She is survived by a son, Dan Fisher; three granddaughters; a step-granddaughter; five great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; her sister, Virginia Blackiston; brothers, Ralph Ruark and David Ruark; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson "Sonny" Fisher.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service in Berlin.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service
504 Franklin Ave.
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 973-2434
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved