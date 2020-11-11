Patricia R. Hurley, 79

CAMBRIDGE - Patricia R. Hurley passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at UMSMC at Easton. She was born in Dorchester County on June 3, 1941 and was a daughter of the late Oliver and Margaret Montgomery Wheedleton.

Mrs. Hurley graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1959. On June 22, 1959, she married the Ronald K. Hurley, who passed away on October 30, 2020 at his home. Mrs. Hurley was an LPN and later was an instructional assistant for the Dorchester County Board of Education. She also worked part time at Sunny Day Preschool in Cambridge. Mrs. Hurley was a member of the First Baptist Church in Cambridge.

She is survived by a sister in law, Nellie Wheedleton of Cambridge; and several other family members. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Hurley was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Beth Hurley; a son, John K. Hurley; a sister, Mary Ellen Wheedleton; and a brother, Franklin Wheedleton.

A walk through visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 501 Glenburn Avenue, Cambridge, MD 21613. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Dorchester Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church, 501 Glenburn Avenue, Cambridge, MD 21613. Face mask and social distance is required.

Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.







