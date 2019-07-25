SALISBURY - Patricia T. Miller died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her family. Born in Washington, D.C., she was a daughter of the late A. Banks and Elsie Thomas.
She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Salisbury, Christian Women's Club, Town and Country Homemakers, Farm Bureau Women, Wicomico County Republican Club and the Red Hat Society.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Robert G. Miller Sr. of Salisbury; three children, Robert G. Miller Jr. of Hebron, Thomas L. Miller of Hebron and Pamela M. Collins of Coatesville, Pa.; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Smith, of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Sunny Hughes of Idaho; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Hiller of Hawaii.
A funeral service was held Friday, July 19, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Salisbury. Burial followed at Springhill Memory Gardens.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 25, 2019