EDEN - Patrick Harshman, of Salisbury, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at his home in Eden. Born in Salisbury, he was a son of Gail Murphy and the late Patrick Harshman.
In addirion to his mother, he is survived by his stepfather, Richard Murphy of Salisbury; a half-sister, Kristin Murphy of Salisbury; a half-brother, Brent Murphy; and several nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Rachel Hastings.
A memorial service was held Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
