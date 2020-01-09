Patrick Harshman

Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
EDEN - Patrick Harshman, of Salisbury, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at his home in Eden. Born in Salisbury, he was a son of Gail Murphy and the late Patrick Harshman.
In addirion to his mother, he is survived by his stepfather, Richard Murphy of Salisbury; a half-sister, Kristin Murphy of Salisbury; a half-brother, Brent Murphy; and several nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Rachel Hastings.
A memorial service was held Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 9, 2020
