Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Lynn Mears. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

POCOMOKE CITY - Patsy Lynn Mears passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center following a short illness.

Born in Crisfield on Jan. 28, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Mac and Elsie Clark.

Patsy was a graduate of Crisfield High School and her and her husband David were the former owners of Mears Oil Company (now Mariner Oil Company). She grew up in the former Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and loved coming to Crisfield on Sundays to attend church service with her sister, Rose Ann, and cousin, Elsie Jane.

She will be remembered by many for her acts of kindness and concerns for others. Patsy also had an outgoing personality she will be remembered for. She would always say to you if she met you out in public, "I know you, aren't you so and so? I'm Patsy Clark Mears." Patsy loved spending time with her family and going out to dinner. She also loved to shop with Rose Ann and Elsie Jane, who were known to many as the Golden Girls.

Patsy is survived by her brothers, Louis Hickman and wife Jeannie of Crisfield and Larry Hickman and wife Sandy of Westover; a special brother-in-law, Michael Hinman of Crisfield; a special nephew, Alan Hinman and wife Karen of Crisfield; special cousins, Pam Cox and Bonnie Bunting, who Patsy helped raise as her daughter; and many extended family including nieces, nephews, cousins, and her oil company family and customers.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Mears, who was the love of her life for more than 50 years; her daughter who she adored, Lori Lynn Travers; and five sisters, Mae Clark, Elsie Marie Hall, Linda Faye Walston, Rose Ann Hinman, and Bobbie Jean Somers.

A graveside funeral service was held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Cemetery, 2240 Old Snow Hill Road, Pocomoke City, MD. Rev. Stephen Willing officiated.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the (636 West Lexington Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.)

Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at





POCOMOKE CITY - Patsy Lynn Mears passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center following a short illness.Born in Crisfield on Jan. 28, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Mac and Elsie Clark.Patsy was a graduate of Crisfield High School and her and her husband David were the former owners of Mears Oil Company (now Mariner Oil Company). She grew up in the former Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and loved coming to Crisfield on Sundays to attend church service with her sister, Rose Ann, and cousin, Elsie Jane.She will be remembered by many for her acts of kindness and concerns for others. Patsy also had an outgoing personality she will be remembered for. She would always say to you if she met you out in public, "I know you, aren't you so and so? I'm Patsy Clark Mears." Patsy loved spending time with her family and going out to dinner. She also loved to shop with Rose Ann and Elsie Jane, who were known to many as the Golden Girls.Patsy is survived by her brothers, Louis Hickman and wife Jeannie of Crisfield and Larry Hickman and wife Sandy of Westover; a special brother-in-law, Michael Hinman of Crisfield; a special nephew, Alan Hinman and wife Karen of Crisfield; special cousins, Pam Cox and Bonnie Bunting, who Patsy helped raise as her daughter; and many extended family including nieces, nephews, cousins, and her oil company family and customers.Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Mears, who was the love of her life for more than 50 years; her daughter who she adored, Lori Lynn Travers; and five sisters, Mae Clark, Elsie Marie Hall, Linda Faye Walston, Rose Ann Hinman, and Bobbie Jean Somers.A graveside funeral service was held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Cemetery, 2240 Old Snow Hill Road, Pocomoke City, MD. Rev. Stephen Willing officiated.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the (636 West Lexington Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.)Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapMD Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.