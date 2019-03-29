DELMAR - Paul B. Seabrease of Delmar, formerly of Lancaster, Pa., died Monday, March 12, 2018, at his home. Born in Baltimore, he was a son of the late Elmer and Agnes Herman Seabrease.

He was the owner and operator of G&S Trucking Co. in Baltimore, a career that spanned 50 years. He also spent 12 years working as a driver and dispatcher at K.A.T. in Lancaster, Pa. He was a talented mechanic who loved restoring old cars and trucks.

He is survived by a son, Robert "Bob" P. Seabrease of Delmar; daughters, Judy K. Marlett of Conestoga, Pa., and Diane J. Tallman of East Fallowfield, Pa.; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Madeline Virginia Seabrease, who passed in 2016; sisters, Mary Loiacono and Dorothy Arvey; and a brother, Edwin Seabrease.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



