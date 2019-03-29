DELMAR - Paul B. Seabrease of Delmar, formerly of Lancaster, Pa., died Monday, March 12, 2018, at his home. Born in Baltimore, he was a son of the late Elmer and Agnes Herman Seabrease.
He was the owner and operator of G&S Trucking Co. in Baltimore, a career that spanned 50 years. He also spent 12 years working as a driver and dispatcher at K.A.T. in Lancaster, Pa. He was a talented mechanic who loved restoring old cars and trucks.
He is survived by a son, Robert "Bob" P. Seabrease of Delmar; daughters, Judy K. Marlett of Conestoga, Pa., and Diane J. Tallman of East Fallowfield, Pa.; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Madeline Virginia Seabrease, who passed in 2016; sisters, Mary Loiacono and Dorothy Arvey; and a brother, Edwin Seabrease.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 29, 2019