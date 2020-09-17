1/
Paul Elliott Rose
Paul E. Rose, 80
SALISBURY - Paul Elliott Rose died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at ACTS Bayleigh Chase Assisted Living in Easton. Born in Easton, he was the son of the late Paul Elliott Rose Sr. and Nettie O. Rose.
He graduated from Centreville High School, and served in the U.S. Army National Guard of Maryland and the U.S. Army. He worked for General Foods in Chocolate Processing for 43 years. He also painted houses for more than 50 years, many of which were historical homes along the river front in Chestertown.
He is survived by his daughter, Christina L. Vickers of Beaufort, S.C.; a son, Anthony M. Rose of Middletown; four grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; two sisters, Shirley Hines of Dagsboro and Nancy Callahan of Annapolis; two brothers, Gene Rose of Grasonville and Ronald Rose of Maryland; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Church Hill Cemetery in Church Hill. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Church Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
