SALISBURY - Paul Linwood Wilson died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Born in Klamath Falls, Ore., he was a son of Greg Wilson of Fruitland and Sheila Selby of Klamath, Ore.
He is survived by his wife, Tiffany Wilson; five children, Madison, Lakotah, Noah, Noel and Shilohe; and a brother, Brian Wilson of Idaho.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Salisbury. A luncheon across the street at the Jackson Memorial Building will follow. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service in Berlin.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 12, 2020