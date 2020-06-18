Paul Ross Johnston
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Ross Johnston, Sr. died at Riverside Memorial Hospital on Monday, June 8th due to a heart condition.
Born August 3, 1935 in Upper Darby, PA, to Frank Johnston and Elizabeth (Ross) Johnston. He lived in Pittsburgh, PA, State College, PA, Boca Raton, FL and Salisbury, MD. Paul graduated from Penn State University with a B.S. in accounting. He earned both the Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor certifications. Paul achieved the rank of Captain in the U.S. Army. His professional career included working as an auditor at Price Waterhouse, Director of Internal Audit for 14 years at Penn State, Comptroller at UMES, and most recently owned and managed Generations Financial Advisors, Inc. where he was a long-standing member of the Top Advisor Council of his broker/dealer.
Paul was best known for his big smile and great hugs. Paul was very active in his community. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Salisbury Rotary Club, The Salisbury Chamber of Commerce, Salisbury Elks Club, Green Hill Country Club. He held many leadership positions in each. Paul loved to spend his time with his family and many children and grandchildren more than anything. He also loved to travel, was an avid golfer, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He served as National Vice President and Director of the National Association of Accountants.
Survivors include his wife, Mary K. Johnston and his children and their spouses: Ross & Shannon Johnston, Katherine C. & Duane Amsler, Amy Hansen, Jane & Brian Carter, Eric & Heather Johnston, Julie & Justin Plankey. Surviving grandchildren include Rachel & Emily Johnston, Kendall Amsler, Katarina, Kristian & Alexandra Hansen, Andrew & Elizabeth Carter, Ricky, Cassie, Kristen & Griffith Johnston, Lauren & Adam Plankey. Paul was preceded in death by his son, Steven Johnston, his parents and siblings, Frank Johnston and Elizabeth Crosson.
Services will be held at 11am, Friday, June 26 at St Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Salisbury, MD, 535 Riverside Dr., Salisbury, MD. Due to COVID-19, attendance at the service will be limited to 30% of church capacity.
Details regarding a celebration of life gathering will be posted on social media once determined.
Memorial contributions are welcome at The Joseph House, P.O. Box 1755, Salisbury, MD 21802 USA or online at "thejosephhouse.org"


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Service
11:00 AM
St Francis de Sales Catholic church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 16, 2020
Greater Glory Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Susan Updike
June 15, 2020
Paul did have a great smile and good hugs. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He leaves a wonderful legacy. Hank and Sharon Engster
Engsters
Friend
June 14, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am honored to have met this patriarch. He exuded such love for the family. God Bless and Rest In Peace.
Jeff Updike
Friend
June 14, 2020
My condolences to Mary K. and the family.
JOHN JOHNSTON
Family
June 14, 2020
Paul- You have a big heart and a kind soul. Growing up, I loved going to hang out with Julie and Steven at your house. You all treated us like family! I love your big smile, laughter and kindness you shared.
I remember you taking us windsurfing! That was fun! :)
I also remember bumping into you and Mary K. a few times at the Carnival. You always spoke about how proud you are of each one of your children. Your whole face lit up with happiness when you talked about them. You and Mary K. did an Amazing job! You have a beautiful family...and I just Thank you for allowing me to feel a part of it. My thoughts and prayers are with you all! My family and I send our Love. Thank you for making a big difference in a lot of people's lives Paul. We Love You! ❤
The Hoffman Family
Kari Hoffman
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved