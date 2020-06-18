Paul- You have a big heart and a kind soul. Growing up, I loved going to hang out with Julie and Steven at your house. You all treated us like family! I love your big smile, laughter and kindness you shared.

I remember you taking us windsurfing! That was fun! :)

I also remember bumping into you and Mary K. a few times at the Carnival. You always spoke about how proud you are of each one of your children. Your whole face lit up with happiness when you talked about them. You and Mary K. did an Amazing job! You have a beautiful family...and I just Thank you for allowing me to feel a part of it. My thoughts and prayers are with you all! My family and I send our Love. Thank you for making a big difference in a lot of people's lives Paul. We Love You! ❤

The Hoffman Family

Kari Hoffman

Friend