Paula E. Johnson
Paula E. Johnson, 74
SALISBURY - Paula Earnest Johnson died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Born in Baltimore, her parents were the late Paul and Dorothy Earnest.
She graduated from Severna Park High School in 1963 and then went to study education at Frostburg State College, where she graduated in 1967 and became a physical education teacher. Her family moved to the Eastern Shore in 1981.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristin Bradley; four grandchildren; her sisters, Eleanor Tolby and Lori Crain; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Johnson.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
