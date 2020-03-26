SALISBURY - Pauline G. Owens died Saturday , March 21, 2020, with her family in Mount Airy, Md. Born in Camptown, Md., her parents were the late Orville Hudson and Virginia Campbell.
She retired from the Maryland Tax Assessment Office in 2011 and a longtime member of the Calvary Baptist Tabernacle in Salisbury.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Hendrickson; a son Ronnie Holland; a brother, Allen Hudson; a sister, Carol Hastings; one granddaughter; and one great-granddaughter. In addition to her parents, she preceded in death by her husband, Robert T. Owens.
A private funeral service will be webcast from Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury on Friday, March 27, 2020, at 2 p.m., at HollowayFH.com. Interment will immediately follow at Wicomico Memorial Park.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 26, 2020