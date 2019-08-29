SALISBURY - Pauline Stone died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Deer's Head Hospital Center. Born in Somerset County, her parents were the late Abel and Cecie Spence.
She worked at Deer's Head Center in Salisbury for several year as a dietitian and then started a business as a beautician and hair stylist. She ended her working career as a caregiver, and was a member of First Baptist Church in Salisbury.
She is survived by a niece, Bertha Cahn of Virginia; a nephew, Lawrence Handy of California; and a special goddaughter, Bernita Jamison of South Carolina.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway and Downey in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 29, 2019