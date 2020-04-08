Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy A. Spedden. View Sign Service Information Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-4727 Send Flowers Obituary

CAMBRIDGE - Peggy A. Spedden went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Chesapeake Woods Center. She was born in Church Creek on Oct. 28, 1934 and was a daughter of the late Elizabeth Abbott Mears and Philip Mears.

After attending school, she became a hairdresser. Later, she married Fred W. Spedden, Jr. on Nov. 8, 1953. Besides her husband, she is survived by a daughter Freda Anne Thomas and a dear wonderful grandson, whom was like a son Allen "Tater" W. Dietrich, Jr. and a granddaughter Crystal Dietrich, a great-great grandson Miles Kinnamon.

Mrs. Spedden liked to work with people. She was a volunteer at Dorchester General Hospital and also at the gift shop. Mrs. Spedden also volunteered at The Robin Hood Shop and became the Saturday manager. She was also secretary and vice president of MADD Mothers Against Drunk Driving and worked with the Court for them. A member of AARP, where she served on the board and also the membership chairperson. Mrs. Spedden was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, where she was on numerous committees, including president of Dr. Hines Bible Class, and vice president of the United Methodist Women.

Later, she and her wonderful husband opened Spedden Furniture on Poplar Street, were she was manager. She loved to work with crafts and flowers. She also loved her black Pug.

Services will be private at Spedden Seward Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, c/o Dr. Hines Bible Class, P.O. Box 815, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.





CAMBRIDGE - Peggy A. Spedden went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Chesapeake Woods Center. She was born in Church Creek on Oct. 28, 1934 and was a daughter of the late Elizabeth Abbott Mears and Philip Mears.After attending school, she became a hairdresser. Later, she married Fred W. Spedden, Jr. on Nov. 8, 1953. Besides her husband, she is survived by a daughter Freda Anne Thomas and a dear wonderful grandson, whom was like a son Allen "Tater" W. Dietrich, Jr. and a granddaughter Crystal Dietrich, a great-great grandson Miles Kinnamon.Mrs. Spedden liked to work with people. She was a volunteer at Dorchester General Hospital and also at the gift shop. Mrs. Spedden also volunteered at The Robin Hood Shop and became the Saturday manager. She was also secretary and vice president of MADD Mothers Against Drunk Driving and worked with the Court for them. A member of AARP, where she served on the board and also the membership chairperson. Mrs. Spedden was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, where she was on numerous committees, including president of Dr. Hines Bible Class, and vice president of the United Methodist Women.Later, she and her wonderful husband opened Spedden Furniture on Poplar Street, were she was manager. She loved to work with crafts and flowers. She also loved her black Pug.Services will be private at Spedden Seward Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, c/o Dr. Hines Bible Class, P.O. Box 815, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapMD Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close