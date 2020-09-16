Peggy Ann Milligan, 90
CAMBRIDGE - Peggy Ann Milligan passed away early Friday morning, September 4, 2020 at her home with her family at her side.
She was the mother of Bonnie (Sue) Wilson and Sandra Lee Simmons.
Surviving Peggy is her daughter, Bonnie (Sue) Wilson; sisters, Lila Anne, Sharon and Donna; brother, Michael; grandchildren, Jolynn Wilson, Ronald Andrew Wilson, Tracey Simmons Taylor and Dawn Simmons; great grandchildren, James (Lil Jimmy) Taylor, Lee Taylor, Madison Abbott, Lauren Abbott, Makayla Wilson, Allie Wilson, Kevin George, Jr., Damian Thomas, Keanye Cane; great great grandchildren, David Taylor, Joey Taylor, Neaveh Sandy Taylor; and numerous cousins; a special friend, Emily Collins; and her best friend, Donna Dawson.
Preceding her in death was her daughter, Sandra Lee Simmons; step daughter, Judy Tolley; father, Wilmer Price Robbins; stepmom, Viola Belle; her mother, Willy Reeder; and stepfather, Joe Reeder; brothers, William, Joseph, Palmer, Robert, Richard, Tommy, Michael, Eddie (Yack), John (Tony), William (Billy); sister, Bonnie; her husband, Francis Reese Milligan; and favorite cousins, Doris, Dusty and Thurman Cannon and Christine Wroten.
Peggy loved antiques and owned her own Antique store "Peggy's Creations". She enjoyed many things in her life, slots, her coffee and donuts, bingo, her soulmate, "Freddy", a pug that has a human personality. Peggy loved everyone.
She was a strong woman who took nothing for granted. She cherished the little things, no matter if it was a card, flower or a simple "I love you".
She was a beautiful soul and well loved by all. Her voice, her smile, her telling her granddaughter, Jo, "to go make me a cup of coffee", will be missed. She was the rock of the family and knew she was loved. Her favorite saying was, "a bushel and a peck, a hug around my neck, thinking of you". She loved her family and friends, especially the little ones. Peggy never forgot a birthday and could sit and tell you about so many memories and stories. She shared memories about her life in Atlantic City, New York and about her past loves.
She was a Cherokee Indian and very independent.
Peggy loved life and it didn't matter who you were she loved you regardless. She was a blessing to ones in need of food, shelter, a warm bed and blanket, she took care of so many and her family took care of her.
Peggy worked at Walmart as a greeter, many sewing factories, Rob Roy, Bo Dash, AEB, Joe Sealy's, Cambridge Clothing and Peggy's Creations.
She was a lifetime member of the VFW in Federalsburg.
Peggy's wishes were to be cremated and have people remember her the way she was.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge.
