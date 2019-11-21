SALISBURY - Peggy Horner died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Lakeside Assisted Living. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Charles Stanley Miles and Iva Bozman Miles.

She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Eastern Star and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Elks and Moose Lodges. She worked for Montgomery Wards for over 37 years, until retirement in 1989.

She is survived by two stepchildren, Dwight Horner of Montgomery, Texas, and Susan Fulginiti of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; a sister, Catherine A. Miles of Salisbury; and several cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husbands, John Norwood Bedsworth and M. Franklin Horner.

A funeral service was held Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, Grace United Methodist Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



