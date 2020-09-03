1/
Peggy J. Horner
1942 - 2020
Peggy J. Horner, 78
LUSBY, Md. - Peggy Jean Horner of Lusby, Md., and formerly of Salisbury, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Peter Linwood Smack and Pearl Edna Smack.
She was a hair stylist for many years, and was a former partner with Sir Williams and Associates. She also worked at Terry Michaels.
She is survived by son, James E. Horner of Lexington Park, Md.; a daughter, Dawn Marie Horner of California; a granddaughter; a brother, Sidney Smack of Salisbury; a sister, June White of Ocala, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
No formal services are planned. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
