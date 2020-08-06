1/
Peggy J. Howard
Peggy J. Howard, 90
SALISBURY - Peggy Jones Howard died at her Mallard Landing residence on Friday, July 24, 2020. Born in Willards, she was the daughter of late H. Walter and Josephine R. Jones.
She graduated from Wicomico Senior High School in 1947 and obtained her bachelor's degree in Nursing from the University of Maryland in 1952. She had a 25-year career as a community nurse and nursing supervisor with the Wicomico County Health Department, retiring in 1985, and then working part time for several years at Peninsula Dermatology.
She is survived by her daughter, Drucilla "Dru" Wells; and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husbands, Robert Wells and Wilson W. Howard.
A graveside service was held at Wicomico Memorial Park on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
10:30 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
