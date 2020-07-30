1/
Peggy Jane Hudson
1933 - 2020
Peggy J. Hudson, 87
PARSONSBURG - Peggy Jane Hudson died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. Born in Whaleyville, she was the daughter of the late Sewell and Mildred Rodney Lewis.
She was a member of Sound United Methodist Church in Williamsville.
She is survived by two sons, Albert Hudson of Roxana and Samuel A. Hudson Jr. of Slidell, La.; a sister, Joan Willey of Ocean View; a brother, Phillip Lewis of Selbyville; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel A. Hudson Sr., a daughter, Marsha Ellingsworth, and a granddaughter, Lisa Hudson.
A memorial service was held Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Calling hours
04:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
JUL
28
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
July 22, 2020
I'll miss you peggy
Joan Lopez
Friend
