CRISFIELD - Peggy L. Tawes died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home.
Born in Houston, Texas June 3, 1926, she was the only child of the late Willard and Maude Eldridge Unzicker. Her husband of 64 years, Philip W. Tawes, died Dec. 7, 2007.
Peggy attended Holton Arms Girl's Academy in Washington, DC. A homemaker, she was a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church, Crisfield Beautification Committee, and the Women's Civic Club.
She enjoyed traveling, especially for golfing trips, and working in her yard. She was also a faithful member of "The Golden Girls."
She is survived by three sons, Philip Wesley Tawes, Jr., John W. "Jay" Tawes and wife Debbie, and David W. Tawes and wife Cheryl; five grandchildren, Jayna Tawes Grant and husband Jacob, Jayson Tawes, Megan Tawes, Patrick Tawes and wife Ashley, and Seth Tawes; and two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Nathan Grant.
A private graveside service was held in Sunnyridge Memorial Park. Rev. Jim Riley, Jr. officiated.
Memorial donations in memory of Peggy may be made to Immanuel United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, c/o Robert H. Bradshaw, Jr., 306 W. Main Street, Crisfield, MD 21817.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 15, 2020