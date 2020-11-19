Peggy Lee Darnell, 66
SALISBURY - Peggy Lee Darnell died Friday, November 6, 2020 at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. She was a daughter of the late William McGuire and Betty Jo Lang Rinehart.
She worked at Credit Plus for the last 15 years.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Espy; four children, Michelle Darnell, Joseph Darnell, Melissa Darnell and Mindy Darnell; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
At her request, there will be no formal services. Her family will conduct a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 19, 2020.