Peggy Lee Darnell, 66

SALISBURY - Peggy Lee Darnell died Friday, November 6, 2020 at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. She was a daughter of the late William McGuire and Betty Jo Lang Rinehart.

She worked at Credit Plus for the last 15 years.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Espy; four children, Michelle Darnell, Joseph Darnell, Melissa Darnell and Mindy Darnell; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

At her request, there will be no formal services. Her family will conduct a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







