Peggy Lee Darnell
Peggy Lee Darnell, 66
SALISBURY - Peggy Lee Darnell died Friday, November 6, 2020 at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. She was a daughter of the late William McGuire and Betty Jo Lang Rinehart.
She worked at Credit Plus for the last 15 years.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Espy; four children, Michelle Darnell, Joseph Darnell, Melissa Darnell and Mindy Darnell; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
At her request, there will be no formal services. Her family will conduct a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
