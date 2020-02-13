SNOW HILL - Penny Lee Baker died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at her home. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late James and Emma Taylor Scarborough. She was a member of Nelson United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Sheila Rivera, Peggy Windsor and Hope Waidner, all of Snow Hill; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her brothers, In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James J.P. Baker Jr.; and a son, James "Buddy" Baker III.Walter "Buck" Scarborough of Salisbury and Jimmy Scarborough of Wilson, N.C.; a sister, Flora Brittingham of Pocomoke City; and two nieces and a nephew.

A graveside service officiated by her brother, Walter, was held Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Springhill Cemetery in Girdletree. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Snow Hill.



