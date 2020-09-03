1/
Perry D. Melton Sr.
Perry D. Melton Sr., 89
HEBRON - Perry Dwane Melton, Sr. died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at his home. Born in Hastings, Okla., he was the son of the late James Eugene Melton and Gladys Velma Pless Melton.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War for three years, followed by serving 17 years in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a member of the Tilghman Road Church of God of Prophecy. Following military retirement, he worked for the city of Salisbury Water Treatment Plant, before moving to Cleveland, Tenn.
He is survived by four children, Robert Lee Melton of Salisbury, Michael E. Melton Sr. of Hebron, Donald P. Melton of Hebron and Perry D. Melton Jr. of Brooksville, Fla.; a brother, Doyle Melton of Seguin, Texas; a sister, Sylvia "Joyce" James of San Antonio, Texas; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Nancy Lee Melton in 2003 and Betty Mae Williams Melton in 2012; a son, James S. Melton; and a brother, Bobby Melton.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment with military honors followed at the Hebron Cemetery.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 3, 2020.
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
