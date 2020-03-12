SALISBURY - Peter Anthony Bozick Sr. died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Salisbury, because of a fall. Born in Hell's Kitchen in New York City, he was the sone of the late Barisa Bozic and Mary Bozic.

He moved to Baltimore with his mother in 1933 and graduated from Towson High School, while taking a night class at John Hopkins University. He enlisted during World War II and was placed in the Office of Strategic Services and trained as a spy. He was captured by the Nazis and rescued by British forces. He was awarded a Purple Heart and the Distinguished Flying Cross for his service.

After attending the University of Maryland, he began a journalism career with Washington Evening Star newspaper. He switched careers to the wholesale beer industry and started Bozick Distributors in 1959. From 1971 to 1982, he served as a Maryland State Senator from Prince George's County. He was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Salisbury.

He is survived by his children, Marie Fulton of La Grange, Ill., Peter Bozick Jr. of Salisbury, Claudia Voigt of Ellicott City, Md., Brian Bozick of Waldorf, Md., Anne Dzurnak of Morgantown, W.Va., Daniel Bozick of Boca Raton, Fla., and Joseph Bozick of Salisbury; 24 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m., at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



