SALISBURY - Peter A. Yocca died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born in Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Angelo and Gessaria Yocca.
He served in the U.S. Navy and was proud of holding the house high average at Wicomico Lanes during the 1970s.
He is survived by his children, Mary M. Yocca, Michael Yocca, Jeffrey Yocca, Vincetta Yocca-Vitelli and Victoria Logan; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Mary Yocca; five brothers; four sisters; and his parents.
A graveside service with military honors were held Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 6, 2020