SALISBURY - Peter Paul Houlihan Jr. died at home on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from complications of diabetes. Born in Kilteel in County Kildare, Ireland, he was the son of the late Peter and Bridget Houlihan. He moved to the United States with his family in 1948.

The family lived in Massachusetts and Delaware, eventually settling in Westover on a dairy farm. He worked as an automobile mechanic, was in the automobile business with his brothers and later developed mobile home communities.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rosalie Chamberlin Houlihan of Salisbury; a daughter, Maureen Houlihan of Salisbury; a son, Mark Houlihan of Salisbury; four grandchildren; four sisters, Dorothy Houlihan, Noel Solury, Bridget Johnson and Alice Cochran; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Sean Peter Houlihan, in 1989; nine siblings, Eileen Houlihan, Mary Bridget Houlihan, Margaret Blanchard, Cornelius Houlihan, William Houlihan, John Houlihan, Marie Haynes, Thomas Houlihan and Terence Houlihan.

A Memorial Mass was celebrated Monday, April 8, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



