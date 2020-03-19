SALISBURY - Philip Morris Pryor died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Morris William Pryor and Roxie Powell Pryor.

A member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the Princess Anne Lions Club, he served in the Maryland National Guard and was a member of the 115th Senior Guard Group and Post 88, 29th Division Association. He taught elementary school in Elkton, Md., and Berlin, before working for the state of Maryland, both in Dorchester and Somerset County, retiring as Director of Environmental Health.

He is survived by his children, a daughter, Julie Hart Pryor of Salisbury; a son, Timothy Jay Pryor of Salisbury; and a nephew. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Verona Hart Pryor.

A graveside service was held Monday, March 16, 2020, at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



